EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 205 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in ITT by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,564,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326,947 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 97.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,125,000 after buying an additional 904,654 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $156,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,784,000 after buying an additional 171,474 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 928,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at $49,022,031.36. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $170.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $174.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.07 and its 200 day moving average is $148.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

