EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $117.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

