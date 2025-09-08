Entain (LON:ENT) Insider Sells £9,243,182.56 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 1,059,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 872, for a total transaction of £9,243,182.56.
Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Ricky Sandler sold 1,606,144 shares of Entain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 918, for a total transaction of £14,744,401.92.
Entain Price Performance
ENT stock opened at GBX 862.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,004.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 929.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 772.32. Entain Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 452.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,031.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Entain
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
