Entain (LON:ENT) Insider Sells £9,243,182.56 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 1,059,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 872, for a total transaction of £9,243,182.56.

Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entain alerts:

On Tuesday, July 1st, Ricky Sandler sold 1,606,144 shares of Entain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 918, for a total transaction of £14,744,401.92.

Entain Price Performance

ENT stock opened at GBX 862.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,004.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 929.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 772.32. Entain Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 452.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,031.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 target price on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,110 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,170.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENT

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.