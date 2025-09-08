EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 7423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of EMX Royalty from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.42. The company has a market cap of C$632.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00 and a beta of -0.05.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

