EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 7423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of EMX Royalty from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$5.75.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Trading Up 3.0%
EMX Royalty Company Profile
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EMX Royalty
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 Clean Energy Stocks Poised for the Next Green Rally
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- What August Labor Data Means for the S&P 500 in September
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 2 Stocks That Could Rocket on a Fed Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.