Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.11% from the stock’s previous close.

EMBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Embecta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embecta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Embecta has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $875.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.15 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 7.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Embecta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in Embecta by 879.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Embecta by 1,164.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Embecta during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Embecta during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Embecta during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

