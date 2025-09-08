Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) vs. Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Financial Contrast

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 11.56% 25.83% 17.77% Elanco Animal Health 9.68% 7.04% 3.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Chemed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 0 0 4 0 3.00 Elanco Animal Health 0 3 5 1 2.78

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chemed and Elanco Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Chemed currently has a consensus price target of $592.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.17%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.77%. Given Chemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chemed is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chemed and Elanco Animal Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $2.43 billion 2.79 $302.00 million $19.45 23.94 Elanco Animal Health $4.44 billion 2.06 $338.00 million $0.86 21.39

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Chemed. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Chemed has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemed beats Elanco Animal Health on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

