Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.85 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 92.75 ($1.25), with a volume of 4064125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.05 ($1.24).

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Peel Hunt raised Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,000 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Martens currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,000.

Dr. Martens Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The firm has a market cap of £893.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,513.20, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.14.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Giles Wilson acquired 105,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £96,312.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 137,011 shares of company stock worth $12,452,601. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

