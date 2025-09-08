Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Hold Rating at Argus

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Argus in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Docusign Stock Down 2.1%

DOCU stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.16. 1,177,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Docusign will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,303.54. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docusign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

