Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 54,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 1,290.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 74,625 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,436,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

