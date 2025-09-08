Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stake Boosted by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 288.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,347 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up 0.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,942.92. This represents a 24.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,465,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,910,674. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $124.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.