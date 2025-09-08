Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stake Boosted by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 288.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,347 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up 0.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,942.92. This represents a 24.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,465,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,910,674. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
DELL opened at $124.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Eyes on the Sky: AST SpaceMobile Prepares for Commercial Launch
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 2 Data Center REITs That Look Good in Any Portfolio
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.