Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.87.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE DE opened at $472.74 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $378.66 and a one year high of $533.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

