Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) CEO Sells $1,506,865.80 in Stock

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Wilk sold 7,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,506,865.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,440,087.60. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Wilk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Jason Wilk sold 172,667 shares of Dave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.95, for a total value of $36,596,770.65.

Dave Stock Performance

Shares of DAVE stock opened at $194.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 3.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.64 and a 200-day moving average of $162.97. Dave Inc. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $286.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dave announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the fintech company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAVE shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Dave from $239.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dave by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dave by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dave by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,931 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dave by 4,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

Featured Articles

