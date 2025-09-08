CVS Health Corporation $CVS is RNC Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 251,039 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $55,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 427.8% during the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 45,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

