Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 281,706 Shares of Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 2,026.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,706 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.44% of Green Plains worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Green Plains by 2,313.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

A number of analysts have commented on GPRE shares. Oppenheimer raised Green Plains from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $697.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $552.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

