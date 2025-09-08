Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 105,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $16.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.04%.Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,311.50. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

