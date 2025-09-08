Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 117,285 Shares of eHealth, Inc. $EHTH

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 151.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,285 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.64% of eHealth worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 185.7% during the first quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 183,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $4,199,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.
eHealth Price Performance
Shares of EHTH stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $11.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on EHTH
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than eHealth
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.