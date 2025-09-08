Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 117,285 Shares of eHealth, Inc. $EHTH

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 151.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,285 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.64% of eHealth worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 185.7% during the first quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 183,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $4,199,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Price Performance

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $11.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on eHealth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

