CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $250,000 in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of BAC opened at $49.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

