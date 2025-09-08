Critical Review: SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) versus Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and SSP Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $676.83 million 1.56 -$90.37 million ($0.84) -10.64 SSP Group $4.35 billion 0.40 $34.75 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

SSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sweetgreen and SSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 8 7 0 2.47 SSP Group 1 1 1 1 2.50

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus price target of $17.69, indicating a potential upside of 98.01%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than SSP Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -14.29% -22.21% -11.60% SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SSP Group beats Sweetgreen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

