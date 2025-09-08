Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,100 shares, anincreaseof79.9% from the July 31st total of 23,400 shares. Currently,6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $514.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation by 658.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

