Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Stock Holdings Increased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 5,320.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 133,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 131,477 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 87.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 18.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXT stock opened at $61.11 on Monday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

CXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

