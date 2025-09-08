Contrasting Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) & Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Volatility & Risk

Nano Dimension has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Dimension and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Dimension -144.35% -9.90% -9.38% Manhattan Scientifics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nano Dimension and Manhattan Scientifics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Dimension $57.78 million 5.08 -$95.89 million ($0.40) -3.38 Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 0.00 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nano Dimension.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Nano Dimension



Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts. It also provides additive electronics robotics and control systems, which includes surface-mount-technology, an electronics assembly equipment for electronic components on Hi-PEDs and PCBs, catering to various manufacturing and volume requirements; and ink delivery systems, which controls electronics, software, and ink delivery systems for digital printing. In addition, the company sells various materials that are developed in-house, including nanoparticle conductive and dielectric inks, polymer and composite resins, and ceramic and metal slurries, as well as offers software solutions for its products. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Manhattan Scientifics



Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company offers nanostructured bulk metals and alloys in the form of rod, bar, wire, and foil for medical implants and other applications. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

