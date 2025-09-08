Contrasting Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) & H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and Biotricity”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Biotricity $12.06 million 1.42 -$14.09 million ($0.21) -3.29

Institutional and Insider Ownership

H-CYTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biotricity.

3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for H-CYTE and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 0.00 Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47%

Summary

Biotricity beats H-CYTE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

