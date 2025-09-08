Comparing Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) and Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) and Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ming Shing Group and Thor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Thor Industries 0 9 2 0 2.18

Thor Industries has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.31%. Given Thor Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thor Industries is more favorable than Ming Shing Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ming Shing Group $33.85 million 0.91 -$5.73 million N/A N/A Thor Industries $10.04 billion 0.59 $265.31 million $4.17 26.94

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Thor Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Thor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A Thor Industries 2.32% 6.15% 3.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Thor Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Thor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thor Industries beats Ming Shing Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Thor Industries

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

