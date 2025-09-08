Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 69.3% in August

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,900 shares, agrowthof69.3% from the July 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $5.62 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,456.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 359,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,956.90. This trade represents a 2.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,575,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,224 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,396,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 619,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ground Capital lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 42.4% during the first quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 466,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.