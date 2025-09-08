Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Holdings Boosted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $67,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after buying an additional 827,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $1,466,751,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.80. The company has a market cap of $265.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.