Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, adeclineof44.3% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile ( NYSE:CMCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 64.75%.

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

