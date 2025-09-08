Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 22034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

