Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Celanese traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $46.22. Approximately 366,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,759,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Celanese

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celanese Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 73.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.81%.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.