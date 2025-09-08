Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $48.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Celanese has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Celanese by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Celanese by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,357,000 after buying an additional 48,115 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Celanese by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 522,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,169,000 after buying an additional 269,121 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

