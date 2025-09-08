Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5%

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 22,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $473,641.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,492.28. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,205.21. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,894 shares of company stock worth $4,421,890. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 31,115 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 913,843 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.