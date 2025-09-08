Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$146.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CJT shares. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cargojet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CJT

Cargojet Price Performance

Cargojet Announces Dividend

CJT opened at C$103.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.13. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$69.60 and a 1 year high of C$144.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.