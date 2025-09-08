Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$146.77.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CJT shares. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cargojet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CJT
Cargojet Price Performance
Cargojet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.