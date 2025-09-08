Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. EMCOR Group accounts for about 0.3% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Shares of EME opened at $625.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

