Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Grows Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 3.7% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $198.36 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

