Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $279.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.25.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Cable One Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE CABO opened at $163.68 on Monday. Cable One has a 12 month low of $117.54 and a 12 month high of $436.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day moving average of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $921.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by ($5.00). Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $381.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, Director Mary E. Meduski bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,652. This trade represents a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.53 per share, for a total transaction of $927,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. This represents a 69.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cable One by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Cable One by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

