Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Bullish in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Bullish in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bullish to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Get Bullish alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bullish

Bullish Trading Up 0.9%

About Bullish

Shares of BLSH stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. Bullish has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1,044.98.

(Get Free Report)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.