BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,154 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,245. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,789 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $125,378.01. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 216,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,459.93. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,538 shares of company stock worth $1,067,077. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 316,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,646 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

