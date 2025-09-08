Brokerages Set Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Target Price at C$127.00

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$127.00.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$336.26 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 52-week low of C$55.10 and a 52-week high of C$354.50. The stock has a market cap of C$38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$252.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$180.90.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

