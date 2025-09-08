Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 226.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $107.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $5,271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,597.06. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.