BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust $BGY Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 993,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96,968 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 241,220.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

