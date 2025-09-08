Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.7143.

BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Biohaven Price Performance

BHVN stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). Analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after buying an additional 145,331 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Biohaven by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $13,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

