Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TXN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.90.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $170.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.