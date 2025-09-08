Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $45,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

