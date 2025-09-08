Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 130 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $162.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.78. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

