Bae Systems PLC $BAESY Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bae Systems were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bae Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 116.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bae Systems in the first quarter worth about $185,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bae Systems by 26.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bae Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAESY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bae Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bae Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $96.68 on Monday. Bae Systems PLC has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $109.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bae Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

