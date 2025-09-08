Babcock (NYSE:BW) CEO Acquires $20,002.58 in Stock

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Young bought 9,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $20,002.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,136.88. This trade represents a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Babcock Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:BW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.19. 557,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Babcock has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.07 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BW. Craig Hallum upgraded Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Babcock by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

