Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
AURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Aura Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aura Biosciences
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aura Biosciences by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aura Biosciences by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aura Biosciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aura Biosciences by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.
Aura Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. Aura Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $12.38.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile
Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Biosciences
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.