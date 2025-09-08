Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $205.86 and last traded at $212.65, with a volume of 555265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 91,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,170,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,377,638.27. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 97,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,365.42. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,832,489 shares of company stock worth $264,172,396 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 46,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 68.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 141.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

