ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 1.7% After Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Monday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $793.55 and last traded at $794.79. Approximately 396,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,700,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $781.70.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in ASML by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $312.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

