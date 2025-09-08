Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,119 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $220.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.80.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

