Ascent Group LLC Purchases 19,602 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 271.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $321.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $324.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

